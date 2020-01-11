E&G Advisors LP Acquires 11,688 Shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (NYSE:HYI)

E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (NYSE:HYI) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,688 shares during the period. Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI comprises approximately 0.7% of E&G Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HYI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 31.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 485,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after buying an additional 115,054 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 2,066.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 371,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after buying an additional 22,480 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 11,193.6% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 19,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,301,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.53. 90,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,286. Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $15.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average is $15.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. This is an increase from Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

