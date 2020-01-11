E&G Advisors LP Has $552,000 Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

E&G Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,541,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 798.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 13,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 702,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $185,820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,221 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, September 13th. Guggenheim set a $305.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.36.

NYSE:MA traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $311.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,947,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,255. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.11 and its 200 day moving average is $279.73. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $193.10 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95. The stock has a market cap of $313.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $1,282,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.16, for a total value of $2,097,882.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,015,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,158,156,376.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,445 shares of company stock worth $37,416,399 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.