E&G Advisors LP Lowers Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

E&G Advisors LP cut its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,118,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,737,000 after purchasing an additional 385,093 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 32.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,639,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,429,000 after purchasing an additional 881,932 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $226,334,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 36.9% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,907,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,327,000 after purchasing an additional 513,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 224.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,583,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,978 shares during the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of LYB traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $89.43. 1,754,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,286,265. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.86. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52-week low of $68.61 and a 52-week high of $98.91.
In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $1,138,443.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cfra raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cowen increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.88.
LyondellBasell Industries Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.
Read More: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.