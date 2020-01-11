E&G Advisors LP Lowers Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

E&G Advisors LP cut its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,118,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,737,000 after purchasing an additional 385,093 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 32.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,639,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,429,000 after purchasing an additional 881,932 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $226,334,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 36.9% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,907,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,327,000 after purchasing an additional 513,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 224.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,583,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,978 shares during the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYB traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $89.43. 1,754,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,286,265. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.86. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52-week low of $68.61 and a 52-week high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.08). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $1,138,443.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cfra raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cowen increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.88.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

