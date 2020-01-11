E&G Advisors LP Purchases 300 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16,895.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,969,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $914,615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922,914 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 29.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,864,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,591,044,000 after buying an additional 3,158,845 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,245,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 457.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 948,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,608,000 after buying an additional 778,539 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 84.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,456,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,230,000 after buying an additional 666,577 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,518.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $130.00. 3,234,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,314,917. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $94.81 and a 1-year high of $132.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $124.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Charter Equity downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.38.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

