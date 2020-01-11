E&G Advisors LP Sells 35 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

E&G Advisors LP decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,095,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 168.8% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 77.9% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $327.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,494,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,043. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.34. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $257.95 and a 12 month high of $328.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $2.0391 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $8.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

