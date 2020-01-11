E&G Advisors LP Sells 415 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

E&G Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.3% of E&G Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPY. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2,245,986.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,802,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802,125 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,706,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,168,910,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924,250 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 106.1% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 64,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,465 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 166.0% during the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,732,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 195.9% during the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 499,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,745 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPY traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $325.71. 53,029,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,947,441. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $318.23 and a 200 day moving average of $302.66. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $256.41 and a 52-week high of $327.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

