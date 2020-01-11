Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel oral therapy for the treatment of diseases caused by transthyretin amyloidosis. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EIDX. BTIG Research set a $56.00 price objective on Eidos Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Eidos Therapeutics from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays downgraded Eidos Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Eidos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIDX traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,902. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.48 and a beta of -0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 17.00, a current ratio of 17.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Eidos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $66.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.35.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $26.69 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eidos Therapeutics will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eidos Therapeutics news, CFO Christine Siu sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total transaction of $2,011,800.00. Also, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $597,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $5,948,550. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIDX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 151.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $426,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $678,000. Institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

