Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Element Solutions for the fourth quarter of 2019 have been going down over the past month. The company's cost-reduction actions are likely to lend support to its margins in 2019. Moreover, it is focused on growing through strategic acquisitions. Contributions from acquisitions are expected to drive its sales. The sale of Agricultural Solutions unit has also made the company a proprietary formulator of differentiated specialty chemical solutions with a diversified business. However, the company is exposed to headwinds in electronics and automotive markets, which may hurt its sales. Demand softness in Asian electronics and automotive markets are concerns. Element Solutions’ energy business also remains under pressure. Also, the company has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ESI. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Element Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. CIBC reiterated an average rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Element Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Element Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of Element Solutions stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $11.75. 1,743,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,072. Element Solutions has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.93 and a beta of 2.14.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Element Solutions (ESI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.