Elysian (ELY) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 10th. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $74,558.00 and $2.13 million worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Elysian token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, YoBit, Liquid and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012249 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 47.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.13 or 0.02129551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00182825 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00027376 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00119978 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elysian Token Profile

Elysian’s launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Liquid, BitForex, Mercatox, IDEX, YoBit and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

