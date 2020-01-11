Emerald Crypto (EMD) Market Cap Tops $144,261.00

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 10th. Emerald Crypto has a market capitalization of $144,261.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded up 35.3% against the dollar. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Profile

Emerald Crypto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 16th, 2013. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

Emerald Crypto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

