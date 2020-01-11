Emercoin Reaches Market Cap of $3.12 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Emercoin has a total market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $4,797.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Emercoin has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0693 or 0.00000853 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Upbit, HitBTC and Tux Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000440 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 45,026,533 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Upbit, xBTCe, Bittrex, Crex24, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

