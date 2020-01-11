Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $60.26

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.26 and traded as low as $58.98. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $60.05, with a volume of 1,042,442 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.28 and its 200-day moving average is $60.07.

Get Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $2.1993 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.71%. This is an increase from Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth about $53,000.

About Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE)

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.