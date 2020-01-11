Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $60.26

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.26 and traded as low as $58.98. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $60.05, with a volume of 1,042,442 shares.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.28 and its 200-day moving average is $60.07.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $2.1993 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.71%. This is an increase from Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.
About Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE)
Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.
