Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.40.
NYSE:ET opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.51.
In related news, CFO Thomas E. Long acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 517,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,772,332.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,969,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $46,519,305.28. Insiders purchased 4,087,224 shares of company stock worth $47,999,005 over the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 607.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.
Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.