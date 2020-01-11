Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.40.

NYSE:ET opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.51.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Long acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 517,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,772,332.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,969,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $46,519,305.28. Insiders purchased 4,087,224 shares of company stock worth $47,999,005 over the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 607.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

