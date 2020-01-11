EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised EnLink Midstream from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reissued a neutral rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet cut EnLink Midstream from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut EnLink Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. EnLink Midstream presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.88.

NYSE:ENLC traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $5.30. 15,716,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,971,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.02. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.45.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,297.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 28,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

