Enquest (LON:ENQ) Price Target Increased to GBX 40 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Enquest (LON:ENQ) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 36 ($0.47) to GBX 40 ($0.53) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ENQ. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Enquest from GBX 20 ($0.26) to GBX 15 ($0.20) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays raised shares of Enquest to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 21 ($0.28) to GBX 40 ($0.53) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Enquest to a sector performer rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 20 ($0.26) to GBX 24 ($0.32) in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Enquest has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 26.80 ($0.35).

Shares of ENQ stock traded up GBX 3.02 ($0.04) on Friday, reaching GBX 26.36 ($0.35). 17,571,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,310,000. The company has a market cap of $447.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 19.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.68. Enquest has a 1 year low of GBX 15.26 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 24.42 ($0.32).

In other Enquest news, insider Amjad Bseisu purchased 156,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £28,213.92 ($37,113.81). Insiders have purchased 3,253,413 shares of company stock worth $61,513,064 over the last 90 days.

Enquest Company Profile

EnQuest PLC, an oil and gas development and production company, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf and Malaysia. The company operates through North Sea and Malaysia segments. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, and Alma/Galia; and in the Kraken development, and a non-operated interest in the Alba producing oil field, as well as the PM8/Seligi production sharing contract and the Tanjong Baram risk services contract in Malaysia.

