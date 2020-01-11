Enquest (LON:ENQ) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Enquest (LON:ENQ) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a GBX 40 ($0.53) price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 21 ($0.28). Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Enquest to a “sector performer” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 20 ($0.26) to GBX 24 ($0.32) in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Enquest from GBX 20 ($0.26) to GBX 15 ($0.20) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Enquest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 26.80 ($0.35).

LON ENQ opened at GBX 26.36 ($0.35) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.68. Enquest has a one year low of GBX 15.26 ($0.20) and a one year high of GBX 24.42 ($0.32). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 19.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.01 million and a PE ratio of 3.07.

In other news, insider Amjad Bseisu purchased 2,154,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £409,403.64 ($538,547.28). In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,253,413 shares of company stock valued at $61,513,064.

EnQuest PLC, an oil and gas development and production company, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf and Malaysia. The company operates through North Sea and Malaysia segments. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, and Alma/Galia; and in the Kraken development, and a non-operated interest in the Alba producing oil field, as well as the PM8/Seligi production sharing contract and the Tanjong Baram risk services contract in Malaysia.

