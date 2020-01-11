Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Shares Down 22.5%

Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) was down 22.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.17, approximately 5,202,589 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 264% from the average daily volume of 1,430,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enservco stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,396,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,625 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.57% of Enservco worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

