Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.42

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.42 and traded as high as $4.45. Entercom Communications shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 39,716 shares traded.

ETM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Entercom Communications in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entercom Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.34.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $386.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.00 million. Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Entercom Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Entercom Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Man Group plc raised its position in Entercom Communications by 48.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Entercom Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Entercom Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

About Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM)

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

