EOSDT Reaches Market Cap of $1.78 Million (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One EOSDT token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00012255 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Bancor Network. In the last week, EOSDT has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $19,190.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EOSDT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012398 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.52 or 0.01987601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00184903 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00028213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00119548 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EOSDT Token Profile

EOSDT’s total supply is 5,402,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,800,413 tokens. EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EOSDT Token Trading

EOSDT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOSDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOSDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.