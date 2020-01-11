Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 10th (ACHC, AEHR, AETUF, AJRD, ALK, ALV, AMRN, AVVIY, AYI, BBU)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, January 10th:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. It operates primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The company also provides national mortgage business. FB Financial Corp is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “FRONTLINE LTD’s business strategy is primarily based upon the following principles: emphasising operational safety and quality maintenance for all of its vessels; complying with all current and proposed environmental regulations; outsourcing technical operations and crewing; achieving low operational costs of vessels; achieving high utilisation of its vessels; competitive financing arrangements; and develop relationship to main charterers. “

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

RAKUTEN INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

STARPHARMA HOLD/S (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

