Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 6,340,806 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 284% from the previous session’s volume of 1,650,971 shares.The stock last traded at $25.56 and had previously closed at $25.47.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.32.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $36.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.78 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 76.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 197,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

