Ether-1 (ETHO) Trading Up 10.7% Over Last Week

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One Ether-1 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ether-1 has a total market cap of $234,086.00 and approximately $21,981.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00036970 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00328610 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012429 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002744 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012565 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008763 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ether-1 Profile

Ether-1 (CRYPTO:ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 41,366,930 coins. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

