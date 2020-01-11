Ethouse (HORSE) Market Capitalization Achieves $71,498.00

Ethouse (CURRENCY:HORSE) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Ethouse has a total market capitalization of $71,498.00 and $8.00 worth of Ethouse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethouse has traded 37.1% lower against the US dollar. One Ethouse token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethouse alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00039356 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $476.73 or 0.05899159 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026557 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00035881 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Ethouse Profile

HORSE is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. Ethouse’s total supply is 125,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,618,782 tokens. Ethouse’s official website is ethouse.app . The Reddit community for Ethouse is /r/ethorse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethouse’s official Twitter account is @EthorseTeam . Ethouse’s official message board is medium.com/@ethorse

Ethouse Token Trading

Ethouse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethouse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethouse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethouse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethouse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.