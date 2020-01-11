Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the December 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESEA opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01. Euroseas has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Euroseas had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESEA. ValuEngine raised shares of Euroseas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euroseas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Euroseas in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

