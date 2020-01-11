Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) Earns News Impact Rating of -2.33

Press coverage about Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) has been trending negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Evans & Sutherland Computer earned a daily sentiment score of -2.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Evans & Sutherland Computer stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,750. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.98. Evans & Sutherland Computer has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85.

Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter. Evans & Sutherland Computer had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%.

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation produces and sells visual display systems used primarily in full-dome video projection applications, dome projection screens, and dome architectural treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's products include planetarium and dome theater systems consisting of proprietary hardware and software, and other visual display systems primarily used to project digital video on large curved surfaces.

