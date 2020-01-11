Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EVBG. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $83.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.60. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $104.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $52.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $65,913.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,914.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $1,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,154,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,793 shares of company stock valued at $5,782,421. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Everbridge by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Everbridge by 217.1% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,669,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,735,000 after buying an additional 1,827,525 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Everbridge by 188.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 31,268 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Everbridge by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 18,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in Everbridge by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 858,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,973,000 after buying an additional 37,282 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

