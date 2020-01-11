Everex Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Everex token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00003088 BTC on popular exchanges including BX Thailand, Mercatox, IDEX and HitBTC. Everex has a total market cap of $5.71 million and $1.30 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Everex has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012249 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.87 or 0.02003029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00182590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00027970 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00119535 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Everex

Everex was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io

Everex Token Trading

Everex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, Huobi, Binance, BX Thailand, OKEx, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

