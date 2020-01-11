EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $127.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on EXACT Sciences from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on EXACT Sciences from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $104.44. 2,357,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,173. EXACT Sciences has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $123.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.54. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of -76.79 and a beta of 1.35.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $218.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 28,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,251,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,735.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 5.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 1.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 27.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 776,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,706,000 after purchasing an additional 168,277 shares during the period. Seeyond acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $2,264,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

