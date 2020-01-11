Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Shares Down 7.9%

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)’s share price traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.36, 529,736 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 503,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $59.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.43.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $372.92 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Exela Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Exela Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Exela Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Exela Technologies by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 38,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exela Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,904,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. 45.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exela Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

