Exelixis’ (EXEL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by William Blair in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

EXEL stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.32. 3,096,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,697,127. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.89. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.74.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $271.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.17 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $437,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,956 shares of company stock valued at $5,040,078 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Exelixis by 75.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 105.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Exelixis by 36.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

