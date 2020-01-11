ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $72.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ExlService from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ExlService from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of EXLS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,324. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.02.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.60 million. ExlService had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 581 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $41,187.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 800 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $56,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,152 shares in the company, valued at $15,041,576.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,666 shares of company stock worth $4,131,396. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 2.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth $2,196,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

