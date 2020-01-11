Fantasy Sports (DFS) Price Up 152.8% This Week

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 92.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Fantasy Sports has a market capitalization of $32,094.00 and $22.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantasy Sports token can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex, Coindeal and P2PB2B. Over the last seven days, Fantasy Sports has traded up 152.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00039518 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.77 or 0.05993533 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026472 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00035776 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Profile

Fantasy Sports (DFS) is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com

Buying and Selling Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantasy Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

