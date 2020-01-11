FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FARO Technologies, Inc. is the world’s most trusted source for 3D measurement technology. The Company develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software. Technology from FARO permits high-precision 3D measurement, imaging and comparison of parts and complex structures within production and quality assurance processes. The devices are used for inspecting components and assemblies, rapid prototyping, documenting large volume spaces or structures in 3D, surveying and construction, as well as for investigation and reconstruction of accident sites or crime scenes. FARO Technologies capture and analysis of on-site real world data to investigate crash, crime and fire, plan security activities and provide virtual reality training for public safety personnel, and also Capture detailed and precise 3D data from existing products permitting CAD analysis and redesign, after market design and legacy part replication. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. G.Research cut shares of FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Gabelli cut shares of FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of FARO Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, FARO Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.00.

FARO stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.91. The company had a trading volume of 58,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,116. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.84. The company has a market cap of $947.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.20 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.32. FARO Technologies has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $57.58.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $90.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.57 million. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. FARO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FARO Technologies will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FARO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FARO Technologies by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $152,128,000 after buying an additional 340,879 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,019,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 1,911.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 72,633 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,639,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 38,563 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

