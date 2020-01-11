Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $133.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $135.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.67.

NYSE:FRT traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.92. 376,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,412. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $121.80 and a twelve month high of $141.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.83 and a 200 day moving average of $131.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.40.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.75). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 28.01%. The firm had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

