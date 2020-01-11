Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Earns Media Sentiment Score of -1.29

News headlines about Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) have trended somewhat negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Financial Institutions earned a news impact score of -1.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of FISI stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. Financial Institutions has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.41.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $44.84 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FISI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.