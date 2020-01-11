Finning International (TSE:FTT) Given a C$26.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$26.50 target price on Finning International (TSE:FTT) in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

FTT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Finning International from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Finning International from C$29.50 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.44.

Shares of Finning International stock traded down C$0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching C$25.04. 193,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,913. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Finning International has a 52-week low of C$21.17 and a 52-week high of C$26.49.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.90 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Finning International will post 2.0199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.78, for a total value of C$60,798.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$672,500.74. Also, Senior Officer Marchello Marchese sold 2,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.31, for a total transaction of C$57,363.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$925,892.47. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,363 shares of company stock valued at $158,031.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

