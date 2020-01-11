First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of FBP traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.30. 1,562,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,381. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.90 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 30.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in First Bancorp by 34,175.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,394,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,271 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its position in First Bancorp by 16,987.6% in the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 854,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,527,000 after purchasing an additional 849,381 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in First Bancorp by 101.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 258,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 130,287 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in First Bancorp by 40.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,289,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,826,000 after purchasing an additional 951,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in First Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 334,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bancorp

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

