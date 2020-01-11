First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Raised to “Buy” at B. Riley

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) was upgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $27.00. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BUSE. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Busey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Busey has a 52 week low of $23.44 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $104.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.17 million. First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 9.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Busey will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in First Busey by 27.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 415.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 185,716 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 14.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 275,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 33,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

