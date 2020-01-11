First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Subsidiaries include Terre Haute First National Bank, First State Bank, First Citizens State Bank of Newport, First Farmers State Bank, First Ridge Farm State Bank, First National Bank of Marshall, First Crawford State Bank, and the Morris Plan Company. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on THFF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $43.61. The stock had a trading volume of 25,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,693. First Financial has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.83. The company has a market capitalization of $597.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.92.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $43.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.56 million. First Financial had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In related news, Director Thomas Craig Martin purchased 850 shares of First Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.75 per share, for a total transaction of $38,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 850 shares in the company, valued at $38,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THFF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,121,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,110,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,605,000 after purchasing an additional 29,973 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 29,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Financial by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Financial by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

