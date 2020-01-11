First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.
First Financial stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.61. 25,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. First Financial has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $46.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.83. The company has a market cap of $597.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.92.
In other news, Director Thomas Craig Martin purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.75 per share, with a total value of $38,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,887.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 53.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of First Financial by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About First Financial
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
