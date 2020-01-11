First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get First Financial alerts:

First Financial stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.61. 25,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. First Financial has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $46.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.83. The company has a market cap of $597.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.92.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. First Financial had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $43.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.56 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Financial will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Craig Martin purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.75 per share, with a total value of $38,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,887.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 53.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of First Financial by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Featured Article: Depreciation

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.