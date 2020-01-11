First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Foundation Inc. engages in providing integrated investment management, wealth planning, consulting, trust and banking services. It operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products; loan products; specialized services comprising trust services, on-line banking, remote deposit capture, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services. It offers investment portfolio management and financial planning services; advisory and coordination services and wealth management services. First Foundation Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FFWM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Foundation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Foundation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of FFWM stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.83. 73,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,592. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.87.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. First Foundation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

In other First Foundation news, CFO John Michel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $78,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 30,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $497,862.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,902. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 565.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. 59.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

