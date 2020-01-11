First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Upgraded to Action List Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) from a buy rating to an action list buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$16.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$15.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FM. Macquarie restated a neutral rating and set a C$11.20 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$17.75 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$14.72.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of TSE:FM traded up C$0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$12.64. 3,750,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,319. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$7.84 and a 12 month high of C$16.63. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion and a PE ratio of 34.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.55 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.