First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXN) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXN) rose 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.45 and last traded at $16.45, approximately 197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.16.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.