FirstBlood Reaches Market Cap of $6.54 Million (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 10th. One FirstBlood token can now be bought for $0.0764 or 0.00000942 BTC on major exchanges including Gatecoin, ZB.COM, Liqui and IDEX. FirstBlood has a total market capitalization of $6.54 million and $21,507.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded down 10.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012249 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.13 or 0.02129551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00182825 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00027376 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00119978 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FirstBlood

FirstBlood launched on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io . FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

FirstBlood can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, Livecoin, Gatecoin, ZB.COM, HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstBlood should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

