Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) shares traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $47.34 and last traded at $47.59, 1,908,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 115% from the average session volume of 888,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price objective on Floor & Decor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim set a $55.00 price target on Floor & Decor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised Floor & Decor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.61.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.00 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Peter Starrett sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $1,671,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,105,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $311,230,886.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,275,040 shares of company stock worth $319,128,424. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 255,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,050,000 after purchasing an additional 58,378 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,353,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Company Profile (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

