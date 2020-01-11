Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Fluent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fluent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.58.

Shares of FLNT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.27. 218,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,189. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Fluent has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $7.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15. The company has a market cap of $174.36 million, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). Fluent had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fluent will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Fluent news, CEO Ryan Schulke bought 16,224 shares of Fluent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $35,043.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,246,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,652,265.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander Mandel bought 17,056 shares of Fluent stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,817.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,056 shares in the company, valued at $35,817.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 84,033 shares of company stock worth $165,078. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluent by 835.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 283,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 253,436 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluent by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 118,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 41,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fluent by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 68,435 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluent by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 80,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluent by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 302,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

