Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has $41.00 price target on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $47.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Standpoint Research upgraded Foot Locker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.30.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

NYSE:FL traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.10. 4,586,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,840. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.01. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $68.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in Foot Locker by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 47,457 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,960,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Foot Locker by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,596 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,795 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Foot Locker by 14,685.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 103,501 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 102,801 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 697,528 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $30,105,000 after acquiring an additional 58,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.