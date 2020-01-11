FREE Coin (FREE) Market Capitalization Achieves $898,521.00

FREE Coin (CURRENCY:FREE) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last week, FREE Coin has traded 51.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FREE Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and Crex24. FREE Coin has a market cap of $898,521.00 and $17,233.00 worth of FREE Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FREE Coin Profile

FREE Coin was first traded on April 5th, 2018. FREE Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,700,200,594,990 tokens. FREE Coin’s official website is www.FREEcoin.technology . FREE Coin’s official Twitter account is @THE_FREE_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FREE Coin

FREE Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FREE Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FREE Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FREE Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

