Friendz (FDZ) 24 Hour Volume Hits $33,092.00

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Friendz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, BitMart, IDEX and HitBTC. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $33,092.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Friendz Token Profile

Friendz launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,133,439,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,007,343 tokens. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BitMart, Mercatox, DragonEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

