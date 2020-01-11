FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FS Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 16.5% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $60.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.57 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned FS Bancorp an industry rank of 92 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FSBW shares. Raymond James downgraded FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:FSBW traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $61.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,388. FS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $44.75 and a 12-month high of $64.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $275.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.07.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $24.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 1,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $125,056.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total value of $228,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,252.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,252 shares of company stock worth $432,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 693.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

